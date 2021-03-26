Abbott: 10 million COVID-19 vaccines administered in Texas

More than 30% of eligible Texans have received the COVID-19 vaccine as the state administered a total of 10 million vaccines, Gov. Greg Abbott announced Friday.

"Hitting ten million vaccines today is a major accomplishment in our state's continued fight against COVID-19," Abbott stated in a news release. “Vaccines are the most effective tool to combat COVID-19 in our communities, and we will continue to expand vaccine access for those who choose to get vaccinated.”

On Tuesday, the Texas Department of State Health Services announced that COVID-19 vaccinations will be open to all Texans starting Monday, March 29. According to the news release DSHS has directed vaccine providers to prioritize people over the age of 80 when scheduling appointments and accommodate anyone in that age group who presents for vaccination by immediately moving them to the front of the line.

For more information on where to find vaccine providers in the area, call 211 or visit the DSHS website.