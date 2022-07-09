Abel Estrada Heading into First Year as Head Football Coach

PHARR, TEXAS - Abel Esttrada spent the last six years as head basketball coach at PSJA Southwest, but when the head football coach abruptly left the program. he stepped up. Following his next man up philosophy, he became interim head coach last season of a program that was struggling to have enough players. This offseason, he's been rebuilding the program and preparing to take on the lead role for the first time this season. Watch the story above for more: