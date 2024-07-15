x

Accidental fire causes minor damage to Weslaco home

Monday, July 15 2024

An accidental fire caused minor damage to a home in Weslaco on Sunday.

According to city spokesperson, Jasmine Joens, the fire occurred on North Texas Boulevard and Expressway 83. She said no injuries were reported and firefighters were able to contain the flames quickly. Everyone in the home was able to get out safely as well.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

