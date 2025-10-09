Accomplishments highlighted during Hidalgo County State of the County Address
Hidalgo County held their State of the County address for the first time in over a decade in McAllen.
Just as drainage is a big concern for voters, it was also a major topic discussed Wednesday night.
County leaders touted their work making drainage improvements over the last decade, saying that projects have improved drainage in more than 330 miles of the county.
County commissioners say they want to do more.
“We've received almost $45 million in state and federal funds for improving our drainage district, clearing ditches and widening the system," Hidalgo County Precinct 1 Commissioner David Fuentes said. “We're gonna keep going after different grants and try to use as little local taxpayer dollars as possible, and use state and federal dollars instead.”
Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez said his main priority is addressing poverty.
Watch the video above for the full story.
