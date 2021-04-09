After COVID-19 effects: Some survivors diagnosed with neurological disorders

While thousands of people in the Rio Grande Valley have beat the coronavirus, a recent study by Oxford University shows one in three COVID-19 survivors nationwide are dealing with mental and neurological disorders.

More than 230,000 patients were a part of the study showed that one in three had been diagnosed with a mental health disorder six months after contracting the virus.

Dr. Gloria Simms is a neurologist at DHR Health. Simms said COVID-19 could infect the brain directly.

"Some of the manifestations may be neurophysiological," Simms said. "It may be associated with the infection it self."

The Oxford study showed 17% of patients had anxiety disorders after having the virus, and 14% had mood disorders.

Simms said while the study's findings can be alarming for some people, most people battling the virus shouldn't worry.

"Most patients with [the] COVID-19 infection will do very well and with no symptoms in the long term," she said.

Still, Simms said it's crucial for patients struggling with the virus to get treatment as soon as possible; that way, physicians have a higher chance of diagnosing and managing any issues that arise, mental or physical.