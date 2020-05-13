After delay, Texas meatpacking plants agrees to testing

AMARILLO, Texas (AP) - A meatpacking plant in the Texas Panhandle has accepted the state’s offer to test employees for the coronavirus as officials try to contain a cluster of infections connected to the facility. State emergency management officials initially said Wednesday that JBS USA didn't agree to have the state test workers at its facility near Amarillo. Hours later the company said it would accept but still needed to work out the details of how to do it. A company spokeswoman says testing will start late next week. The facility employs about 3,000 workers.

