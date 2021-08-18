After residents express concern, Edinburg approves $3.3 million street repair project

Residents from the Lull subdivision in Edinburg dealing with pot-hole damaged streets received a big win after going to city hall.

Resident Christina De La Garza said she believed her streets have long been abandoned.

"Some of these potholes have been here for a long time,” De La Garza said. “The city comes and just puts a little patch on them, and that's it."

The matter was troubling enough to prompt both De La Garza's family and others to address the matter with Edinburg city council last week.

Tuesday’s meeting was held days after residents voiced their concerns. City council members ended up unanimously voting on a more than $3.3 million project to repair the streets in the subdivision.

On top of paving the streets, curbs and gutters will be added as well as sidewalks throughout the area.

Before the meeting, Edinburg City Manager Ron Garza said, the project was said to be done in phases.

"They probably weren't communicated that both the drainage improvements and street construction were going to be done,” Garza said of the residents. “I think they just assumed that either they didn't finish, they didn't… anything like that. But from all of the records that I find with the city, it was always intentional to do it in phases."

The groundbreaking for the project is expected to take place in late September. The project is estimated to be completed in 270 days.