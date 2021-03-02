After waiting nearly two years at migrant camp in Mexico, Honduran family legally crosses into US

After nearly two years of waiting in a migrant camp in Mexico, Josué Cornejo, his wife and their three children were finally able to legally enter into the United States.

In December, Cornejo spoke to Channel 5 News while he was inside the migrant camp. He said that criminals drove his family out of San Pedro Sula, Honduras.

On Thursday, the first 27 migrants under the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) program were called to cross into the U.S.

Following months of hardship and the freezing temperatures from the winter storm two weeks ago, the Cornejo family received good news.

After being tested for COVID-19, the family crossed the border.

When asked how he felt being in the United States, Cornejo said he was speechless.

"No tengo palabras, de verdad," Cornejo said.

The family said the plan now is to stay with an immigration organization in San Francisco, California.

