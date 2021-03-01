100 asylum seekers cross U.S.-Mexico border Saturday

After waiting for years to cross the border, more migrants are in the Rio Grande Valley.

100 migrants seeking asylum crossed the US.-Mexico border under the migrant protection protocol on Saturday.

They made their way from Matamoros to Brownsville through the Gateway International Bridge.

More migrants are expected to be allowed into the county to wait for their asylum hearing in the next few days.

Officials said all migrants are tested for COVID-19 before being allowed into the county.