Agriculture program offering Valley students hands-on experience

Efforts to teach kids about the agriculture industry are underway.

On Thursday, thousands of students across the Rio Grande Valley got hands on learning about animals and crops.

This tradition has been going on for the last 25 years and hundreds of kids have come to learn about some of the local industries.

Ag Awareness Day helps spread the awareness on the different agriculture industries for kids at a young age.

Over the course of three days, the Texas A&M Agri-Life Extension has several presentations for students to learn about bee's, the milk industry, cattle and how to ride horses.

Some careers stood out more to others, like fourth grader Morgan Davila, who says she's now an expert on bee's.

"At first I didn't know anything of bees, I didn't know anything, but now I know how they make queen bees, I know how they make their columns, I know basically everything about bees now," Davila said.

This year, over 3,000 students were a part of the event. Agriculture experts are hoping to grow the event and partnering with more schools in the future.