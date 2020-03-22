Air Force base decision raises F-35A noise debate in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - Voices are being raised in Tucson about the possibility of a squadron of new F-35A fighters being stationed at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base where the multirole aircraft would replace relatively quiet A-10 attack jets. Davis-Monthan is a dark horse in the Pentagon's consideration of where to locate an Air Force Reserve squadron of 24 F-35As because the Air Force already has already endorsed Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth in Texas. But Davis-Monthan remains in the running along with Missouri and Florida bases. A public hearing was held in Tucson this month on the F-35A basing issue. Some speakers voiced support for assigning F-35As to Davis-Monthan while others complained about thunderous noise produced by the single-engine jet.

