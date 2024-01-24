x

Airport Employees on Alert Due to Forecasted Heavy Rain

HARLINGEN – Airport employees are taking precautions after heavy rains caused flooding in Harlingen.

Most of the water ended up near the baggage claim area at the Valley International Airport on Wednesday.

Although there are no reports of damage or flight cancellations, travelers are asked to remain watchful of the weather.

