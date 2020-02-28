Alamo Bowl Matchup
By The Associated Press
Iowa State (8-4, Big 12) vs Washington State (10-2, Pac-12), Dec. 28, 9 p.m. EST
LOCATION: San Antonio
TOP PLAYERS
Iowa State: RB David Montgomery, 1,092 yards rushing, 12 touchdowns
Washington State: QB Gardner Minshew, 4,477 yards passing, 36 touchdowns
NOTABLE
Iowa State: The Cyclones won seven out of their last eight games after a 1-3 start and finished with their best-ever record, 6-3, in the Big 12.
Washington State: The Cougars' seven-game winning streak - and faint playoff hopes - were dashed in a 28-15 loss to Washington in the Apple Cup on Nov. 23.
LAST TIME
First meeting.
BOWL HISTORY
Iowa State: 13th bowl appearance, first appearance in the Alamo Bowl.
Washington State: 14th bowl appearance, second appearance in the Alamo Bowl.
