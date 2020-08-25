Alamo Church Opens Its Doors to Shelter Immigrants

ALAMO – A church in Alamo is opening its doors to shelter people in the country illegally.

Father Rene Angel of the Resurrection Catholic Church said immigrants are brought to his church after first stopping at Catholic Charities in McAllen.

Although the city of McAllen pitched funds for the immigration crisis, Resurrection Church’s operation is relying solely on donations for the time being.

“For now, it’s just the same people in Alamo. Individuals who are just out of their own will give,” he said. “And they bring the breakfast, they bring clothing and they bring shoes. And it is the way we are helping right now.”

Father Rene said the church is helping nearly 30 immigrants a day.