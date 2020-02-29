Alamo Couple Accused in Infant's Death

ALAMO - A mother and her boyfriend are now charged in the death of her 19-month-old child.

Both were arraigned in a late Saturday court appearance.

Hector Sanchez is charged with capital murder, he was given a $1,000,000 bond.

Crystal Pelayo is charged with negligent homicide, she was given a $250,000 bond.

Alamo Police tell us the investigation started when they were called to the scene on February 4th.

Specific details about the crime are not yet available, Alamo Police tell CHANNEL 5 NEWS the case is still under investigation.

More details are expected to be released Monday.

Check back for updates.