Alamo family seeking answers after parents detained by unidentified officers

An Alamo family is seeking answers after they said their parents were detained by people who looked like law enforcement officers, but refused to identify themselves.

Paulina Caballero and Gustavo Caballero recorded the incident, and provided the video to Channel 5 News.

The siblings said they can’t figure out what law enforcement agency the unidentified officers are from, or where their parents are.

Paulina said she was on the phone with her mother Thursday morning when the incident happened near the Basilica of Our Lady of San Juan del Valle - National Shrine.

“Out of nowhere she's like, ‘Pau, I think we're being followed. There’s some trucks that I think have been following us since the house,’” Paulina said,

Paulina’s younger brother, Gustavo, was also in the car when the incident happened and recorded it. The siblings said their parent’s truck was surrounded by five unmarked vehicles.

Gustavo said he didn't know what was going on until it all unfolded.

“When I saw two trucks behind us speeding up, that's when I said, 'they're coming,' and I started panicking and shaking,” Gustavo said.

Gustavo said one of the men had a gun and tried to take his phone when he began recording.

Some of the officers in the video were masked, but none of the officers said what agency they were with in the video.

Paulina said she spoke to her mom over the phone on Friday morning.

“They told her they believe they took her to Raymondville,” Paulina said.

Paulina said she doesn't know exactly where her mom is being held or what law enforcement agency detained her. She also hasn’t heard from her father.

Paulina said she believes her parents were taken into custody by federal immigration authorities because her parents were in the country without permission.

Channel 5 News reached out to federal authorities and was told the people appearing to be law enforcement officers in the video are not a part of Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Channel 5 News also reached out to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, and a spokesperson said they are looking into the videos.

“When am I going to be able to see them? It’s just hard," Paulina said.

Paulina said she and her older sister are now looking after her brother and doing everything they can to keep the family together.

“It's just me and my older sister that now have to take care of my siblings, the house, everything,” Paulina said. “I [also] have a newborn who's two months old, it's hard."

