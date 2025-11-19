Alamo man identified as suspect in McAllen shooting
The McAllen Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating the suspect in a Sunday shooting that injured one man, according to a news release.
Darwin Rangel Martinez, 30, is wanted on a charge of aggravated assault in connection with the shooting, police said.
The shooting happened on Nov. 16 at the 11200 block of North 23rd Street, according to police. Investigators determined that Martinez shot at a 20-year-old man following a brief altercation in the area, the release added.
Martinez is described as being 5’ 08” in height, weighing 190 pounds, and having black hair and brown eyes. His last known address is in Alamo.
Those with any information regarding Martinez’s location are urged to contact McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687- 8477.
