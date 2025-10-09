Alamo man in custody following liquor store burglary

A 29-year-old man remains in custody following a burglary at a liquor store in Alamo.

The liquor store owner said the suspect, identified as Alejandro Benavides, stole $800 worth of product and caused $15,000 in damages during the Monday burglary.

The burglary happened at Liquor 101, located 450 E. Frontage Road, after the suspect used rocks to break the windows and get into the store.

Liquor 101 owner Max Lerma said surveillance footage showed the suspect took his time during the break in.

“He didn't come inside right away. He ended up lighting up a cigarette and smoking it for a bit, relaxing, then he came in,” Lerma said. “He even compared prices when he was picking out bottles."

Officers with the Alamo Police Department were able to track down the suspect.

Hidalgo County jail records show Benavides was charged with burglary and had his bond set at $30,000.

Jail records also show Benavides has a warrant out of Austin for a parole violation.