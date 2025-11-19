Alamo mother charged after 1-year-old child dies of strangulation

A 26-year-old Alamo woman was charged on Wednesday in connection with the strangling death of her 1-year-old child, according to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office.

The child was found in Ashley Jasmine Rivera’s vehicle on Oct. 31 with a car seat strap around the baby’s neck, according to a news release.

Deputies with the sheriff’s office responded to the 8100 block of N. FM 88 in rural Weslaco that day shortly before 9 p.m. and found the lifeless child inside a Ford Fusion.

Rivera told investigators she arrived at the location with four children and exited the vehicle with three of the children because the 1-year-old child was asleep, the news release said.

A witness told investigators that he went to check on the child 20 to 30 minutes later and found the child was “unresponsive.”

“The child’s car seat was found tipped forward behind the driver’s seat, with the car seat strap around the child’s neck,” the news release stated, adding that the child was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The autopsy on the child was completed on Nov. 3, and the medical examiner ruled the cause of death as strangulation, the news release said.

Rivera was arraigned on the charge of injury to a child serious bodily injury or death, and bond was set at $750,000. The investigation is ongoing, the sheriff’s office added.