Alamo opens second butterfly garden at all-inclusive park
A new butterfly garden is now open in Alamo.
The garden is at the Alaniz Villagomez All-Inclusive Park. Plants were chosen to support butterflies at every stage, including egg-laying.
City leaders say the garden was designed with inclusivity in mind.
"If there's any special needs out there, they have inclusivity, and part of that inclusivity is this butterfly garden. So when you talk about sensory, when you talk about that sort of thing, this butterfly garden allows them to explore those moments," Alamo Mayor J.R. Garza said.
This is the city's second butterfly habitat; the other is at De La Rosa Memorial Library.
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