UTRGV launching new ticketing platform for athletic events

UTRGV is launching a new ticketing platform for football games and other athletic events.

The platform will make it easier to buy and manage tickets, UTRGV Athletic Director Chasse Conque said.

"As far as transferring tickets to friends and to others... it's going to make it so much easier for our fans," Conque said. "You're also going to have access to resell your tickets in approved market spaces that are going to be endorsed by the athletic department."

It will also help the university track attendance and use that data to make decisions.

The platform will be used for all athletic events and will launch over the summer.