Palmview High School conjunto group wins state championship
Palmview High School's Conjunto La Tradición won the state championship at the La Cultura Vive "Duelo" State Competition in the Team Division.
Hector Contreras and Gabriel Meza performed together and delivered an outstanding performance that secured them the championship title, according to a news release. This achievement marks a significant milestone for Palmview High School and La Joya Independent School District, highlighting the strength and impact of the district’s Fine Arts programs.
The news release said Christian Zapata and Javier Rangel finished in second place. Valentina Alanís and Esequiel Resendez also competed for Palmview High School with distinction, contributing to a strong overall showing at the state competition.
"This incredible achievement is a testament to the hard work, discipline and cultural pride our students bring to the stage," Director of Fine Arts for La Joya ISD Ruben Adame said. "Conjunto music is an important part of our community's heritage and seeing our students excel at the state level while honoring that tradition is truly inspiring. We are immensely proud of their accomplishments and the way they represent our district."
The competition highlighted the students' dedication to conjunto music and cultural tradition. La Joya ISD says the win reflects the strength of its fine arts programs.
Palmview High School’s Conjunto La Tradición has not only achieved state recognition but has also reinforced the importance of Fine Arts in shaping well-rounded, empowered students.
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