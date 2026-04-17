New ordinance requires all Mission bars and nightclubs have licensed security
New rules are now in effect for bar and nightclub owners in Mission.
City leaders passed a new ordinance this week that requires one licensed security officer for every 60 occupants.
Security would be needed between the hours of 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. The new rules also apply to event centers where alcohol is sold or permitted on-site.
"Our safety is a big concern for the city council, so we want these bars and nightclubs to be safe, for the patrons that attend and for their public in general," Mission Planning Director Xavier Cervantes said.
City officials say the new security requirements will apply to new businesses and the ordinance will also apply to existing businesses when they renew their permits each year.
The city says there are currently four bars operating in Mission. They're expecting that number to grow in the coming years.
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