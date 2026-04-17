Hidalgo County Drainage District No. 1 opens $4.2 million flood training facility

Photo courtesy of Hidalgo County Drainage District No. 1.

Hidalgo County Drainage District No. 1 held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new training facility on Friday, April 17.

The nearly $4.2 million facility is designed to improve employee safety and strengthen flood response across the county.

The facility will be used for employee safety training and flood operations coordination. It will also be available to partner agencies for trainings and presentations.

"This new training facility represents a major step forward in our mission to protect Hidalgo County residents," Drainage District Manager Raul E. Sesin said. "By investing in our team and providing a dedicated space for training and coordination, we are strengthening our ability to respond efficiently and effectively during flood events, ultimately enhancing public safety."

Construction of the facility began in March 2025 and the total cost was $4,196,974.94.