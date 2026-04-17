Four Harlingen residents arrested in connection with Laguna Heights hit-and-run that left pedestrian in critical condition

From left: Hector Ulises Guzman-Soto, Valerie Rainy Alvarez, and Abelardo Pena. Photo credit: Cameron County jail

The Texas Department of Public Safety arrested a Harlingen man and three passengers weeks after a hit-and-run crash left a pedestrian in critical condition, according to a Friday news release.

Hector Ulises Guzman-Soto, 26, was arrested on a charge of failing to stop and render aid causing serious bodily injuries, and tampering with physical evidence.

Three passengers — Valerie Rainy Alvarez, 26; Viviana Clarissa Sanchez, 27; and Abelardo Pena, 26 — were also arrested on charges of failing to report a felony with serious bodily injuries.

The arrests were in connection with a hit-and-run crash that happened on March 28, 2026, at State Highway 100 and Adams Street at around midnight.

The unidentified pedestrian remains hospitalized in critical but stable condition, DPS said.

DPS troopers found the suspect vehicle, a 2017 black Chevrolet Sonic, on April 10, 2026, and arrested the four suspects on Friday.

The suspects were transported to the Cameron County jail, DPS added.