South Texas Mariachi Festival brings together students and performers
Mariachi students from across Texas are gathering in Edinburg for a festival focused on the traditional music style.
About 550 students are taking part in the event at the ACE Center. They're learning from professional mariachi performers, according to South Texas Music and Cultural Arts Foundation President Dr. Dalia Guerra.
All performances are open to the public.
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South Texas Mariachi Festival brings together students, top performers
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