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South Texas Mariachi Festival brings together students and performers

South Texas Mariachi Festival brings together students and performers
2 hours 49 minutes 57 seconds ago Friday, April 17 2026 Apr 17, 2026 April 17, 2026 7:43 PM April 17, 2026 in News - Local
Source: KRGV

Mariachi students from across Texas are gathering in Edinburg for a festival focused on the traditional music style.

About 550 students are taking part in the event at the ACE Center. They're learning from professional mariachi performers, according to South Texas Music and Cultural Arts Foundation President Dr. Dalia Guerra.

All performances are open to the public.

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