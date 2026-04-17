Heart of the Valley: HoV campaign offering free glucose tests at participating locations
Our Heart of the Valley campaign that focuses on diabetes awareness continues.
It’s a condition that often goes unnoticed until it's too late.
That's why we're making it easier to get checked.
This April, CHANNEL 5 NEWS will educate viewers about diabetes prevention and treatment. KRGV will provide a 360-degree look into the diabetes epidemic in the RGV.
H-E-B and South Texas Health System are offering free diabetes screenings in the month of April. Check out the calendar at this link for times and dates when the screenings will be available.
Heart of the Valley: Diabetes is sponsored by Prime Health and South Texas Health System.
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