Alamo police are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl
The Alamo Police Department is searching for a teenager who went missing earlier this week.
According to the Alamo Police Department, Lilianna De La Cruz, 15, was last seen getting into a red Volkswagen Jetta near 1122 Bowie Ave. in Alamo on Monday.
De La Cruz is described to be 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighing approximately 120 pounds and has brown straight hair and brown eyes. She was last see wearing a black jacket, shorts and teal crocs.
The Police Department is asking the public to call them at (956) 787-1454 or to call her mother at (956) 884-5104 if they have any information.
