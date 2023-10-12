Alamo police chief: Missing 80-year-old woman found
The Alamo police chief has confirmed that missing 80-year-old Sharron Johnson has been found and is back with family.
A Silver Alert was issued for Johnson early Thursday morning. She was last seen on Duranta Avenue at around 2 p.m. on Wednesday.
Police said Johnson is known to have cognitive impairment.
On Thursday, at around 10 a.m., Johnson was found at the city limits between Alamo and Donna.
The chief said a citizen called authorities when they spotted Johnson. She has been reunited with her significant other.
