Alamo police chief: Missing 80-year-old woman found

The Alamo police chief has confirmed that missing 80-year-old Sharron Johnson has been found and is back with family.

A Silver Alert was issued for Johnson early Thursday morning. She was last seen on Duranta Avenue at around 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police said Johnson is known to have cognitive impairment.

On Thursday, at around 10 a.m., Johnson was found at the city limits between Alamo and Donna.

The chief said a citizen called authorities when they spotted Johnson. She has been reunited with her significant other.