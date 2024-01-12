Alamo Police Dept. Expanding Traffic Division

ALAMO – Police officers in Alamo are being reassigned to traffic duty.

Officials say they want to track the high number of vehicle accidents.

Since February, there have been 340 car accidents in the city, says Alamo Police Officer Juan Meza – at least 50 of them were major accidents.

He says they plan to add more officers to their traffic division.

Watch the video above for more information.