Alamo water tower loses 6,000 gallons following meter failure
The city of Alamo is responding to a video of water pouring out of the water tower Tuesday morning.
A city spokesperson said the tower is not leaking, and the cause was due to overflow. The tower ended up losing 6,000 gallons of water.
It happened when gauges on the water tower went out, the spokesperson said. That prevented the operator from knowing if the water tower was full.
The city is repairing those gauges.
More News
News Video
-
Valley school districts impacted by new state law on how students receive...
-
Food Bank RGV preparing for annual Empty Bowls event
-
Alamo water tower loses 6,000 gallons following meter failure
-
Suspect in Edinburg officer-involved shooting was 'acting erratic' while holding knives, police...
-
Made in the 956: Brownsville native making a name in Tejano music