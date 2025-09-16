x

Alamo water tower loses 6,000 gallons following meter failure

Alamo water tower loses 6,000 gallons following meter failure
2 hours 15 minutes 15 seconds ago Tuesday, September 16 2025 Sep 16, 2025 September 16, 2025 3:19 PM September 16, 2025 in News - Local

The city of Alamo is responding to a video of water pouring out of the water tower Tuesday morning.

A city spokesperson said the tower is not leaking, and the cause was due to overflow. The tower ended up losing 6,000 gallons of water.

It happened when gauges on the water tower went out, the spokesperson said. That prevented the operator from knowing if the water tower was full.

The city is repairing those gauges.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days