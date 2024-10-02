Alana Rouquette helps lead Harlingen to comeback victory in reverse sweep over Brownsville Hanna
After dropping the first two sets in the matchup with Brownsville Hanna, Alana Rouquette and the Harlingen Lady Cards dominated the final three sets against the Lady Eagles to take the match in a reverse sweep.
With the victory, Harlingen moves to 1-1 in district play while Hanna falls to 0-2.
S1: 25-17 (Hanna)
S2: 25-22 (Hanna)
S3: 25-10 (Harlingen)
S4: 25-13 (Harlingen)
S5: 15-9 (Harlingen)
