Alcohol a suspected factor after vehicle crashes into McAllen business, police say

Alcohol is suspected to be a factor after a vehicle crashed into a business, according to the McAllen Police Department.

Police say the crash occurred at around 12:14 a.m. Saturday at the 400 block of North Colonel Rowe Boulevard.

A black Volkswagen Rabbit veered off the roadway and collided into a building and a utility pole, according to police. No one was inside the building at the time of the crash.

Police said two people, a 31-year-old male driver and a 24-year-old male, were inside the vehicle at the time of the crash. They were both taken to a local hospital for serious injury.

McAllen Fire Chief Juan Gloria said one of the males was ejected, and the second had to be extricated from the vehicle.

Police said alcohol is a suspected factor in the crash, but the investigation is ongoing. Charges are also being investigated.