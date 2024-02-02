x

Alex Del Barrio Signs Off as KRGV Sports Director

1 hour 16 minutes 54 seconds ago Friday, February 02 2024 Feb 2, 2024 February 02, 2024 9:46 PM February 02, 2024 in Sports
By: Alex Del Barrio

Today was Alex Del Barrio's final sportscast with KRGV. Watch the video above to watch his final on-air good bye as he leaves KRGV and will continue his work with CBS Sports and ESPN Radio.

KRGV thanks Alex for all he's done for the station and for presenting and reporting sports in the Rio Grande Valley. 

