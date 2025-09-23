Alleged threat at Sharyland North Junior High taken out of context, school administration says
An alleged school threat at Sharyland North Junior High School was taken out of context, according to the school administration.
A message from the administration was sent to the school community that said a student's verbal remark was taken out of context and later circulated as a rumor through social media and text messages.
The administration said they responded promptly and conducted an assessment. They also worked closely with the Mission Police Department's school resource officer on campus.
The McAllen Police Department is also assisting in the matter, according to the administration.
The school administration is asking parents to remind their child about the importance of respectful communication and being responsible in sharing information both in person and online.
