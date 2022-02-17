Alton police: Juvenile arrested in connection to robbery at drive-thru store

A juvenile confessed to robbing an Alton drive-thru store with a handgun, police said.

Alton police say officers responded to the Speedy Drive-Thru located at 3205 E. Main Avenue regarding an aggravated robbery call on Monday night.

Investigators were able to identify the subject, who confessed to the crime on Wednesday, police said.

The juvenile has been charged with aggravated robbery.