Alton police: Juvenile arrested in connection to robbery at drive-thru store
A juvenile confessed to robbing an Alton drive-thru store with a handgun, police said.
Alton police say officers responded to the Speedy Drive-Thru located at 3205 E. Main Avenue regarding an aggravated robbery call on Monday night.
RELATED: Alton police: Male subject displayed handgun, demanded money at drive-thru
Investigators were able to identify the subject, who confessed to the crime on Wednesday, police said.
The juvenile has been charged with aggravated robbery.
More News
News Video
-
Palmhurst offering amnesty for failure to appear charges
-
Alton PD: Juvenile arrested in connection to robbery at drive-thru store
-
DSHS regional director: Another surge possible if citizens drop Covid precautions
-
Hidalgo County Thursday COVID report
-
Boys & Girls Club of San Benito temporarily closed after strong winds...