Alton police launches new program to provide welfare checks over the phone

Senior citizens living in Alton can now sign up for weekly welfare checks over the phone.

The newly launched "R U OK?" program is a free service that offers weekly phone calls so participants can be checked up on.

If any concern is expressed, the caller will determine the nature of the concern and determine what sort of response is appropriate. Unanswered calls will result in an in person safety check, according to the Alton Police Department.

Those wanting to participate can do so online.