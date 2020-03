Amber Alert Canceled for Two Children Abducted near Dallas

FARMERS BRANCH - Police have located Princess Jonelle Scarlett and Jeremy Scarlett.

ABC affiliate WFAA reports a suspect stole a vehicle around 3:30 p.m. Sunday with the two children in the backseat while the owner was checking their mail, according to Farmers Branch police.

Authorities canceled the amber alert shortly before 9 p.m. Sunday.