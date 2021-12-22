Amber Alert issued for 3 missing children last seen in Hondo

An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday night for three missing children last seen in Hondo.

The Medina County Sheriff’s Office is searching for eight-year-old Ariana Wright, nine-year-old Lucas Wright, and 11-year-old Jonathan Wright last seen in Hondo, Texas.

Authorities say the siblings were last seen wearing all green outerwear and LL Bean undercoats.

Officials believe the children are in grave or immediate danger.

The Medina County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 40-year-old Jonathan Alexander Wright in connection with the children’s abduction.

Wright is described as a white male, standing 5’09” and weighing 170 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes and could be wearing a green jacket or hoodie.

The suspect was last heard from at 3:45 p.m. near CR 366 and FM 2676 in Hondo, Texas, on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Medina County Sheriff’s Office at 830-741-6153.