Amber Alert issued for 8-year-old girl from New Braunfels
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – An Amber Alert was issued by the Department of Public Safety for an 8-year-old girl from New Braunfels.
Police believe Kiley Marie Diaz is in immediate danger. She was last seen on the 500 block of Starling Creek at 9:05 p.m. Friday wearing pink Mickey Mouse pajamas. She is described being 3 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs 50 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair.
The child was abducted by 29-year-old Alyssa Lopez, according to officials. She was last seen wearing a black shirt with white lettering and black workout shorts. She has a tattoo of a sunflower and leaves on her left arm. The vehicle she's driving is unknown.
The suspect is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs 125 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair.
Anyone with information of their whereabouts are asked to call New Braunfels Police Department at 830-221-4100.
