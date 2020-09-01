Amber alert issued for a girl and a baby last seen in Atlanta, TX

An Amber alert was issued Tuesday for a girl and a baby last seen in Atlanta, TX.

The Atlanta police department is searching for Tru Speratus, 1 year old, 2 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 19 lbs, blonde hair and blue eyes, last seen wearing a multicolored onesie and a tutu, and Alex Arwood, 11 years old, 4 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 120 lbs, sandy hair color and blue eyes, was last seen wearing a black tank top and black shorts.

The girls were last seen at 4:00 pm on August 31 on the 300 block of West Tipton St in Atlanta, TX.

They were seen in a gold 2007 Honda Odyssey with Texas license plate number MBD2390.

Law enforcement officials believe these children are in grave or immediate danger.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Atlanta police department at 903-796-7973.