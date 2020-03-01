Amber Alert Issued for Two Children Abducted near Dallas

FARMERS BRANCH - Police are searching for Princess Jonelle Scarlett and Jeremy Scarlett.

ABC affiliate WFAA reports a suspect stole a vehicle around 3:30 p.m. Sunday with the two children in the backseat while the owner was checking their mail, according to Farmers Branch police.

Princess was last seen wearing a white shirt with a mermaid, blue jeans and black and pink shoes.

Jeremy was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.

The suspect is driving a burgundy 2016 GMC Terrain with Texas license plate number HFL-1525. The vehicle has a black quarter panel, a differing colored red passenger door and a missing front bumper.

Anyone with information should call 9-1-1.