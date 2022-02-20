American Red Cross Helping Flood Victims in the Valley

ALTON – Many organizations are starting to assist communities affected by the recent floods.

The South Texas Red Cross Chapter set up a community center at the Martin De Porres Catholic Church, located at the 600 block of W Main Avenue in Alton. It will remain open until 8 p.m.

The group’s executive director, Danella Hughes, says anyone looking for help will need to show proof of residency.

We’re told crews will be moving to the San Carlos Resource Center in Edinburg on Saturday. They will transfer to the Edcouch Elsa High School gym the following day.

