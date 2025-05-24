American Red Cross offers safety tips for Memorial Day weekend

Many people will be out enjoying Memorial Day weekend, whether it's traveling, hosting a barbecue or visiting the beach or pool.

The American Red Cross is offering some safety guidelines to ensure everyone stays safe.

If you're going to the beach or a pool, these are some tips that will ensure everyone is safe in, on or around the water.

Those tips include making sure everyone knows how to swim. Adults should actively supervise children and stay within arm's reach.

Pools should be fenced in with a four-sided, four-foot fence with self-closing and self-latching gates. If you're visiting a public pool, swim in pairs in areas protected by lifeguards.

It's also important to know what to do to help someone in trouble without endangering yourself. People should know when to call 911 and how to perform CPR.

If you're planning on being in a boat, make sure to wear your U.S. Coast Guard approved life-jacket. While inflatable children's toys and water wings are fun, they are not a substitute for a life-jacket or adult supervision.

If you're planning on being on the road for Memorial Day weekend, here are some safety driving guidelines.

Make sure you're well rested and alert while driving. Use your seat belts, observe speed limits and follow the rules of the road. Do not drink and drive.

Ensure you have your full attention on the road and avoid distractions such as cell phones.

There are lots of construction projects underway on highways, so use caution in work zones and don't follow other vehicles too closely.

Make frequent stop to avoid being tired or drowsy while driving. Also, clean your vehicle's lights and windows to help you see clearly, especially when it is dark.

Don't let your gas tank get too low, and if you experience any type of car trouble, pull off as far as you can off the road. Make sure you have a Disaster Supplies Kit in your trunk for emergencies.

It's important to let others know where you are heading, what route you are taking, and when you expect to arrive at your destination. If you experience any car trouble, help can be sent along your predetermined route.

Memorial Day weekend usually means firing up the grill. The American Red Cross offers these grilling safety tips to avoid disasters and injuries.

Always supervised the grill when in use and never grill indoors, including the house, camper, tent or any enclosed area.

Make sure everyone, including pets, stay away from the grill.

Keep the grill in an open area, away from the home, deck, tree branches or anything that could potentially catch on fire.

Make sure to use long-handled tools while cooking on the grill, and never add charcoal starter fluid after the coals have already been ignited.