Amnesty Program to Begin in Hidalgo

Those who have active Class C misdemeanor warrants within the city of Hidalgo can have their fines waived.

HIDALGO – An amnesty program in Hidalgo will begin Wednesday.

People with active Class C misdemeanor warrants within the city of Hidalgo will have their fines waived if they pay them during this time.

These fines include both the failure to appear and court costs associated with the citation.

To take advantage of this amnesty period, visit the City of Hidalgo, Texas’ Municipal Court, located at 110 E. Flora Avenue.

The hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The program begins May 1.