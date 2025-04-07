Valley experts urge residents to consider flood insurance in wake of recent storms

The March storm is a good reminder to considering getting flood insurance.

Hurricane Season starts June 1, that's 55 days away. Anyone considering getting a policy should keep in mind the 30-day waiting period.

"Even though you are not in a bad flood zone you can still be subjected to flood damage and at the very least get a quote from your insurance agent," Montalvo Insurance Agency owner Ramon Montalvo said.

Flood insurance can cover the cost of replacing furniture and work on your home.

Montalvo says regular home and commercial insurance policies don't cover flood damage.

Watch the video above for the full story.