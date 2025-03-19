Angelo Cabral shines as UTRGV wins seventh straight home game with run rule victory
The UTRGV baseball team took down Texas Southern on Tuesday night.
The game ended after seven innings as the Vaqueros 10-0 lead resulted in a run rule victory.
A total of seven Vaqueros recorded RBI during the victory, with Steven Lancia and Armani Raygoza both hitting home runs in the sixth inning. Cameron Carter led the team with three hits on the night in his ninth start of the season.
Angelo Cabral was dominant on the mound for UTRGV, pitching all seven innings while giving up just three hits and striking out nine.
The team will be back in action against Texas Southern on Wednesday evening before returning to Southland Conference play on Friday against Houston Christian.
