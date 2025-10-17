Animal health experts to advise livestock owners on screwworm at Raymondville event

Agriculture experts in Willacy County are warning about the New World Screwwrom.

There are no reports in the Rio Grande Valley, and the latest reported case was 70 miles west of Roma in Mexico.

"This fly, if it does get into our area, it can cause death in animals and that's the last thing that we want," Prairie View A&M University Cooperative Extension Ronnie Zamora said.

The parasite is carried by a fly that could be deadly to cattle.

On Tuesday, October 21, the Prairie View A&M Extension Service will hold a free event in Raymondville for livestock owners.

Officials say household pet owners are also invited.

"You know the fly, it affects warm-blooded animals, it's going to be everywhere. It's not just cattle producers or people that have horses, it's the small animals as well," Zamora said.

Experts from the Texas Animal Health Commission will be at the event to answer questions.

The event is free and will take place at the Willacy County Livestock Showgrounds starting at 8:30 a.m. The next forum is scheduled for November 18.

For more information, call 956-689-2412 or click here to register.