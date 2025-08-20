Annual memorial obstacle course for fallen DPS trooper scheduled in La Feria

It's been over five years since Texas Department of Public Safety trooper Moises Sanchez was shot in the line of duty.

He died about four months later. Since then, the Rio Grande Valley community has shown its support for him and his family.

One way is an annual obstacle course that carries on his legacy.

This is the fifth year DPS is having the Trooper Moises Sanchez Obstacle Course Run.

It's scheduled for Saturday at La Feria High School, but it's more than just a fitness challenge. It's a chance for the community to honor Sanchez's memory.

Sanchez was shot in the line of duty back in April 2019. He was trying to arrest a suspect who tried to run from the scene of a crash.

After four months of fighting for his life, he died on August 24 of that year. He was a trooper for four years and was stationed in Palmview.

Sanchez left behind a wife, two sons and a daughter. His sacrifice left a lasting impact on law enforcement agencies across the Valley.

"He continued pushing and pushing, trying to survive. So this event is a way to push your limits, test your limits and keep pushing to the end and that's what trooper Moises Sanchez did," DPS Sgt. Guadalupe Casarez said.

The run started back in 2020 and grows every year. The event is open to everyone.

Sanchez's oldest son, Zachary, who is also a DPS trooper, will be competing in the obstacle course on Saturday. Fire departments and other law enforcement agencies also take part in the obstacle course run.

It's about two miles long, and competitors will have to do fitness challenges like pushups and bear crawls. It tests both your fitness and perseverance, but the event is about more than just physical strength.

"Yes, we do wear a uniform, we do have to abide by the law, we do have to hold people accountable if they break the law," Casarez said. "We're not just law enforcement, we're family members."

The money made from the run goes to up keeping the Trooper Moises Sanchez Memorial Highway sign. It was unveiled last year and was placed just before the Bert Ogden Arena, near the Trenton Road exit in Edinburg.

You can still sign up for the event online. Registration is $40 and in is on Friday at the DPS office in Weslaco.

Runners should be at the La Feria High School at 6:30 a.m. and the event starts at 7 a.m. Attendees should park on the north side of the stadium.

Watch the video above for the full story.