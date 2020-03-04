Another San Juan resident reports issues with water filtration system installation

SAN JUAN – Texas RioGrande Legal Aid is representing four defendants accusing a certain water filtration and finance companies of fraudulent trade practices. A San Juan resident came forward with an almost identical case.

Robert Jurado says salesmen claiming to be from Ameritek tried to sell him a filtration system and they wouldn't take no for an answer. He says he was hesitant, but then they told him it would be free for three months, during which time he could decide whether or not he liked it.

When Jurado wanted to get the system removed, they didn't let him and they said it was because of the contract.

“The main message for everyone is to be very careful when people are coming to your door to sell anything. It could be a great product, but please take your time. Read through the paper work as much as you can,” says Texas RioGrande Legal Aid attorney Lisa Guerra.

CHANNEL 5 NEWS reached out to Ameritek for comment. The person who answered the phone declined.

